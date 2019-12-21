WATCH: Valley Strong! Local products Tshiebwe and Culver lead West Virginia past Youngstown State

Tshiebwe scored 19 points and Culver added 15 to help West Virginia past Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic grad Oscar Tshiebwe and Warren Harding product Derek Culver lead #25 West Virginia past Youngstown State Saturday 75-64 at the Covelli Centre.

The Penguins led 38-35 at halftime and scored the first five points of the 2nd half to take a 42-35 lead.

But the Mountaineers outscored YSU 23-9 following the Penguins run to take a 58-51 lead and never looked back.

Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers with 19 points while Culver added 15 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

Darius Quisenberry led all-scorers with 22 points in the loss.

YSU drops to 7-6 overall while WVU improves to 10-1.