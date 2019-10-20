WATCH: Valley Christian’s skid continues after falling to Southeast

Valley Christian has dropped three straight games after falling to Southeast Saturday night

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian fell behind at the half and couldn’t make a comeback as the Eagles fell at home to Southeast 48-12 on Saturday night.

The loss is the Eagles’ third straight.

Valley Christian held the Pirates scoreless in the first quarter but allowed 48 over the next three.

The Eagles drop to 2-6 overall and will travel to Rootstown on Oct. 25.

