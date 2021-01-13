Watch: Valley Christian’s Andy Hake discusses second chance as a head coach

Sports Team 27 caught up with Valley Christian's Andy Hake to get his thoughts on being given a second chance as a head coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Andy Hake was officially named the head football coach at Valley Christian on Wednesday.

Sports Team 27 caught up with Hake to get his thoughts on being given a second chance as a head coach. Watch the video to hear Hake’s complete interview.

He previously spent 11 seasons as the head football coach at Western Reserve High School. During that span, Hake won seven league titles and qualified for the playoffs nine times.

He resigned from that job a year ago after facing a highly-publicized marijuana charge.