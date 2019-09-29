Watch: Valley Christian shuts out Mathews in defensive Week 5 battle

The Eagles pulled away in the second half for a 19-0 win, improving to 2-3 on the season.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley Christian football team defeated Mathews, 19-0 Saturday night at Dave Pavlansky Field.

It was a defensive battle for both teams as the offenses struggled to put points on the board in the first half.

The Eagles finally broke through late in the 2nd quarter to make it 7-0 at halftime.

In the end, Valley Christian (2-3) came away with their second win of the season, while Mathews drops to 1-4.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.