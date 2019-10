Ursuline comes from behind for Game of the Week victory over Mooney 20-13

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursline Irish overcame a 13 point deficit Friday night in the WKBN Game of the Week, getting the win over rival Cardinal Mooney 20-13.

Ursuline’s Matthew Reardon found the end zone twice in the second half and ended the night with 135 receiving yards and the Player of the Game honors.

