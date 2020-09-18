Watch: Ursuline uses trick play to fool East defense

The Ursuline Irish used a bit of trickery to get on the board early

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Irish used a bit of trickery to get on the board early in the week four battle with Youngstown East.

In the first quarter, a pitch to Trenton Smith initially appeared to be a running play until he pulled up and fired the ball into the endzone into outstretched arms of his wide receiver, Matthew Reardon.

Watch the video above to see the play.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.