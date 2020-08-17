WATCH: Ursuline softball team hits four consecutive home runs on six pitches

The Lady Irish won the Kristen Fox Softball Benefit with an unbelievable display of power at the plate

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline softball team won the Kristen Fox Softball Benefit 16u/18u bracket this past weekend with an unbelievable display of power at the plate.

During the championship game, the Lady Irish hit four consecutive home runs, all of which were caught on tape!

Watch the video above to see all four home runs.

Ursuline started the power surge with a home run from Paige Ogden, followed by one from Alyssa Sheely, then another courtesy of Emily Holland and finally, Julia Nutter went yard. All four home runs came within six pitches!

Ursuline finished the tournament a perfect 5-0 at Boardman’s Field of Dreams.

According to the OHSAA softball record books, the only other documented account of four consecutive home runs in the same inning came in 2017 in a game between Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Newark Catholic.