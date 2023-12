PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – With less than 15 seconds left and trailing by 2, Ursuline junior Jared Klucinec hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to beat St. Joseph’s 59-58 at the North Catholic Tipoff.

Watch the game-winning shot in the video above, courtesy of Will Klucinec.

Geno Lucente led the Irish with a team-high 15, while Jaylen Gunther scored 14 points with four 3’s and Klucinec added 6 points.

With the win, Ursuline begins the season 1-0 and will again play on Sunday in Pittsburgh.