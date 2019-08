The Irish kept things close in the first half but the Bengals pulled away over the final two quarters.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline football team kicked off the 2019 campaign with a 52-26 loss to Benedictine Friday at Stambaugh Stadium.

The Irish kept things close in the first half in a fast-paced game and trailed 28-20 at the break. But the Bengals pulled away in the second half with a relentless offensive attack.

