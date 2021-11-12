Watch: Ursuline dupes Glenville on trick play

EUCLID, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline (8-3) and Glenville (9-3) quickly became an instant classic in Euclid Friday night in the round three OHSAA Division IV playoffs.
Watch the video above as Will Burney takes an end-around and then catches the defense off-guard by tossing a touchdown pass to Dylan Sztary.
