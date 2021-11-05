Watch: Ursuline back refuses to go down against Salem

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem (8-3) visited Ursuline (7-3) in a round two matchup in Division IV Friday night.
Watch the video above as Ursuline running back DeMarcus McElroy absolutely refuses to go down until he’s shed a flurry of Salem tackle attempts.
