COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The United baseball team captured their first conference championship since 2006 as the Eagles topped Columbiana 6-5 on Friday night.

Watch the video above to hear from the Eagles and see junior pitcher Trent Newburn get a celebratory water bath during his interview.

“It feels amazing, feels ridiculous to be honest,” Newburn said. “Especially knowing, 2006, that is when my brother was born. Freshman catcher. That is ridiculous to think. Boosts our confidence a lot and that is big for this team.”

The win gives United a season sweep of the Clippers.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Clippers would load the bases but Newburn would get the strikeout to end the game, giving United the conference.