Watch: United grabs a share of EOAC title with victory over Leetonia

United (5-1) awaits the winner of Canton CC and Tuscarawas Valley after a first-round bye in the playoffs

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Eagles have forced (at least) a two-way tie with the Leetonia Bears at the top of the EOAC standings with a victory tonight over Leetonia, 41-8.

Southern Local could force a three-way-tie with United and Leetonia with a victory over Valley Christian Saturday night.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

United (5-1) awaits the winner of Canton CC and Tuscarawas Valley after a first-round bye in the playoffs. Leetonia also has a first-round bye and will face the winner of Wellsville and Buckeye Central.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.