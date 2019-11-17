WATCH: Undefeated Kirtland Hornets sting South Range

Kirtland topped South Range 38-7 in the Division V Region 17 semifinals Saturday night at Bo Rein Stadium in Niles.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Kirtland topped South Range 38-7 in the Division V Region 17 semifinals Saturday night at Bo Rein Stadium in Niles.

Luke Garnder piled up 191 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win for the Hornets.



Michael Patrone scored the lone touchdown for the Raiders with a four-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Dylan Dominguez finished with 44 yards on the ground in the loss for SOuth Range.

South Range ends the season with a record of 8-4.

Kirtland improves to 12-0 on the season. The Hornets advance to face Akron Manchester in the Division V Regional Final next Saturday at 7 p.m. at a location to be announced later.