WATCH: “Unbelievable accomplishment” – Warren JFK’s Condoleon sets girls all-time scoring record

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK girls basketball team defeated Youngstown Chaney, 53-38 Saturday in an historic game for Kennedy senior Caitlyn Condoleon.

Condoleon entered the day just 12 points shy of the record set my Antonella LaMonica, which was set three years ago.

After tying the record on a layup late in the second quarter, Condoleon hit a breakaway layup to pass the mark and was immediately flooded with congratulations for teammates and classmates alike on the court.

“It’s really cool, I don’t think it’s hit me hit that I actually did it but it was something that I was working to for a really long time,” said Condoleon. “Antonella was a great teammate of mine and someone I look up to tremendously and to pass her, it’s a tremendous feeling all around.”

Condoleon now has 1,665 points and counting, after scoring a game-high 21 points Saturday afternoon.

“You know, we normally separate father-daughter and today it was more of a dad thing being so proud of her making this accomplishment,” said head coach John Condoleon. “It’s an unbelievable accomplishment.”