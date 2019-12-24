‘Two of the better programs in Trumbull:’ Champion edges Howland in battle of county powers

Brooke Whitt led Champion with 22 points as the Golden Flashes grabbed their eighth win of the season

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls basketball team won their fifth straight game Monday night as the Golden Flashes hung on to top Howland 48-41.

The Tigers roared out of the gates, going on a 10-2 run to open the game.

But Champion would respond, going on an 8-0 run of their own and owned a lead at the break.

Both teams went back and forth throughout the second half until with under 90 seconds to go, Champion’s Allison Smith drilled a three from the wing, giving the Golden Flashes the lead for good.

Champion’s Brooke Whitt had a game-high 22 for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes improve to 8-2 overall while Howland falls to 5-3.