Watch: Two new teams enter WKBN high school football Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If the high school football season ended today, 14 teams from here in the Valley would qualify for the playoffs in Ohio, and nine more have already qualified in Pennsylvania.

Listed below are the top 10 teams in our WKBN Power Rankings. Watch the video above to see why we picked them.

1.) WILMINGTON (9-0)

Previous Rank: 1

2.) SPRINGFIELD (8-0)

Previous Rank: 2

3.) FARRELL (7-2)

Previous Rank: 4

4.) SOUTHERN LOCAL (8-0)

Previous Rank: 3

5.) WESTERN RESERVE (7-1)

Previous Rank: 6

6.) POLAND (6-2)

Previous Rank: 5

7.) HUBBARD (6-2)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

8.) CHAMPION (7-1)

Previous Rank: 8

9.) STRUTHERS (6-2)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

10.) BROOKFIELD (6-2)

Previous Rank: 9

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top 10 high school football teams in the Valley. This includes the 56 local teams from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties.