Watch: Trailing by one, Campbell goes for two and the win against Champion

Champion made the game-winning stop on the play and recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing 30-29 with just over a minute to go on the road, the Campbell Red Devils decided to go for the win against the 6-1 Champion Flashes.

Champion made the game-winning stop on the play and recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt.

Watch the video above to see the play.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.