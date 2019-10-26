Breaking News
Halloween Trick or Treat times
LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Watch: Touchdown throw into double coverage adds to Irish lead over Mooney

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night’s match up at Stambaugh Stadium was a comeback win for Ursuline over Cardinal Mooney. The win was solidified thanks to this touchdown by Matthew Reardon.

A Mooney turnover lead to the Irish faced with a third and thirteen. Ursuline quarterback Brady Shannon threw into double coverage, connecting with Matthew Reardon for a 29-yard touchdown to put the Irish up 20-13 over Cardinal Mooney.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com