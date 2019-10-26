Watch: Touchdown throw into double coverage adds to Irish lead over Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night’s match up at Stambaugh Stadium was a comeback win for Ursuline over Cardinal Mooney. The win was solidified thanks to this touchdown by Matthew Reardon.

A Mooney turnover lead to the Irish faced with a third and thirteen. Ursuline quarterback Brady Shannon threw into double coverage, connecting with Matthew Reardon for a 29-yard touchdown to put the Irish up 20-13 over Cardinal Mooney.

