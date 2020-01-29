WATCH: Top ten shakeup in latest WKBN Girls Basketball Power Rankings

Watch the video above to check out this week's top 10.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest installment of the WKBN Girls Basketball Power Rankings has been released.

Watch the video above to see why we chose our top ten this week.

Warren Harding (16-2) Kennedy Catholic (14-2) Maplewood (17-0) Grove City (15-1) McDonald (15-1) Poland (15-2) West Middlesex (13-4) Champion (14-3) West Branch (14-2) Western Reserve (14-3)

Every week, Sports Team 27 will rank the top ten high school girls basketball teams in the Valley. This includes every team from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

These are the teams we believe have the best chance to make a deep run in the tournament and could contend for a conference championship this season.