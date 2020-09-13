WATCH: Top Plays from Week 3 feature trick plays and a pick-six

Who claims our top spot this week in our Top Plays of the Week?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week 3 of the high school football season in Ohio wrapped up Saturday, with Week 1 in Western Pa. also kicking off this weekend.

Sports Team 27 covered 18 games this past week and we went through all the footage and found the best of the best from the week.

Watch the video above to see this week’s Top Plays of the Week.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.