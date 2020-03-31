WATCH: Top moments from 2020 WKBN High School Wrestling Game of the Week

Watch the video to see the top moments from WKBN's live television coverage of high school wrestling.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since the start of the new year, Sports Team 27 aired a trio of high school wrestling events as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

The telecasts featured a pair of duals, as well as the prestigious Eastern Ohio Wrestling League (EOWL) Championships.

Through the course of the campaign, WKBN cameras captured plenty of amazing and emotional moments from competitions involving some of the top wrestlers in Ohio.

