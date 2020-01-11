WATCH: ‘This one feels really good’ Cardinal Mooney earns first win at Ursuline in 10 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney held off a late charge by the Irish, and earned their first win on Ursuline’s home floor in over a decade, with a 65-61 victory Friday night.

“We haven’t won here in this gym since 2009,” says Cardinal Mooney head coach Carey Palermo. “And these games have gone either way. They are three, four points, or overtime games. This one feels good. It feels really good.”

Cardinal Mooney was led by Devon Jenkins who finished with a team high 17 points. Mike Pelini added 14 for the Cards.

Deysean Harris led all scorers with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Vince Armeni finished with 12 points, and Brady Shannon chipped in 11.