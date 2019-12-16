WATCH: The Soaring Eagles! KC’s Herster pours in 41 points in win over Vincentian Academy

Ike Herster dumped in 41 points Sunday evening as KC downed Vincentian Academy

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic’s Ike Herster torched the nets Sunday night as the Golden Eagles topped Pittsburgh area power Vincentian Academy 69-62.

Herster poured in 41 points in the win, which is the second highest single-game scoring mark in school history.

KC led 38-25 at the half with Herster accounting for 26 of those points, outscoring the Royals himself in the first half.

Fellow Golden Eagles senior Michael Moore added 13 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocks while Gio Magestro added 9 points.

Kennedy Catholic moves to 3-0 on the young season.

They return to action Friday as the Golden Eagles host Farrell.