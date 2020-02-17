WATCH: ‘The guys feed off that’ Rowdy crowds giving the Phantoms home ice advantage

Three of the four home games in 2020 has seen at least 2,000 fans fill the Covelli Centre on Saturdays

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Loud and rowdy crowds have been helping the Youngstown Phantoms during Saturday night home games so far in 2020.

Attendance has been up during Saturday games, three of the four home games in 2020 has seen at least 2,000 fans fill the Covelli Centre.

“The energy is there and the guys feed off that for sure,” head coach and general manager Brad Patterson said after his team’s 5-4 win Saturday night against Muskegon.

“You know, I can not tell you how many comments I got from opposing coaches and opposing staff about the life in the arena on Saturday nights. That is a credit to our front office and ultimately our guys showing a product that people are excited to come watch.”

The Phantoms return home February 26th for a special 10:30 a.m start and then on Saturday, February 29th against Waterloo at 7:05 p.m.