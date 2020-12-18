Watch: The 5 Blocks of Granite! WKBN reveals area’s top lineman awards

Watch the video to see Thursday's announcement about the Class of 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every season, WKBN-TV honors the high school football players that do the hard work up front but rarely make the highlights. It’s an award voted on for the area’s top lineman. We call them our 5 Blocks of Granite.

The WKBN 5 Blocks of Granite award winners include:

Brady Brungard – Springfield

The heart and soul of Springfield’s front line, Brady Brungard is a two-way player, three-year starter and captain for the two-time State Runner-Up Tigers. Brungard helped anchor an offensive line that averaged over 40 points per game this season.

Karter Kellgren – Poland

For the second-straight season, Karter Kellgren makes the 5 Blocks of Granite. The Youngstown State recruit stands 6 foot 5, 300 pounds, and at tackle has helped lead the Bulldogs to over 6,500 yards rushing and 77 touchdowns over the last three years.

Michael Minenok – Canfield

The kid they call “Oz,” Michael Minenok is a three-year starter on both sides of the ball and a team captain for Canfield, helping lead the Cards to nine straight wins this season and a trip to the Regional Championship.

Weston Phanco – Wilmington

It’s back-to-back seasons on our 5 Blocks of Granite for Weston Phanco. The 6’2″, 270-pound captain helped the Hounds to a staggering 345 yards rushing per game this season, the best by far in Mercer County.

Gary Satterwhite III – Farrell

At 6’2″, 285 pounds, it’s no wonder they call him “Big G.” Gary Satterwhite, III helped anchor a Steeler’s line that rushed for over 210 yards per game and posted more than 31 points per contest this season.