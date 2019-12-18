WATCH: ‘That was my wow moment’ Girard standout Nick Malito officially signs with Louisville

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – It was national letter of intent early signing day Wednesday as several area standouts put pen to paper on where they will play in the college ranks.

Watch the video above to hear from Malito and Girard head coach Pat Pearson.

Girard senior and member of our Big 22 Nick Malito made it official this morning signing to the University of Louisville.

Malito helped the Indians to a state final appearance in 2018.

This year, he posted 40 catches for 660 yards and 8 touchdowns.

For his career, Malito racked up 2,155 yards receiving which is good for 2nd most in Indians history and he reached the end zone 25 times.