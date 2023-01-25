CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona has been reunited with his scooter.

“Hey guys, thank you again,” Francona told Cleveland police in a video posted to the Guardians Instagram account.

Cleveland police found the scooter Tuesday evening about a mile from where it was taken.

According to a Cleveland police report, the Guardians’ head of security told police someone stole the scooter between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, while it was parked outside Francona’s apartment building. It was found a little more than a mile away on Lakeside.

No arrests have been made.