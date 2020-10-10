Watch: ‘Tank’ Perkins turns pick into six in Raiders’ rout

Leading 14-0 in the second quarter Emarion 'Tank' Perkins snatched an errant pass and returned it 45 yards to the house

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding Raiders are moving on to round two after a 42-0 victory over Akron North Friday night.

Leading 14-0 in the second quarter Emarion ‘Tank’ Perkins snatched an errant pass and returned it 45 yards to the house. Watch the video above to see the play and the celebration that followed.

