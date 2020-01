Two late free throws gave Niles the lead for good over Poland to hand the Bulldogs their first conference loss

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles used two late free throws to earn a big road win over Poland Friday night 40-38.

The Red Dragons held the Bulldogs to just one field goal in the first quarter.

With the game tied with under 10 seconds to go, Alleni Fryer nailed two free throws to give Niles the lead and the win.

Doug Foster led the way for the Red Dragons with 18 points.

The loss drops Poland to 7-4 overall and 6-1 in the NE8 while Nile improves to 3-9 and 2-5 in the league.