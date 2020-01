POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers Junior Trey Metzka provided an exclamation point at the end of the first half of Friday’s thrilling win over Poland.

Metzka threw down a powerful dunk as the second quarter clock expired.

Watch the video to see another addition to Trey Metzka’s highlight reel.

With the win, Struthers takes over sole possession of first place in the NE8 Conference.

Struthers improves to 11-1 overall and 7-1 in the NE8. The Wildcats will face Lake on Sunday in Canton.