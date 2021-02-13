Watch: Struthers standout Trey Metzka enters 1,000-point club in win over Howland

Trey Metzka needed 14 points to hit 1,000 and got exactly 14 Saturday night

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers senior Trey Metzka reached the 1,000-point mark for his career Saturday, as the Wildcats topped Howland 75-49.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game and reaction from Metzka on the milestone.

He needed just 14 points entering the game for 1,000.

Metzka started the night out slow with just two points in the first quarter.

But the Wildcats’ senior started to heat up in the second quarter, scoring 8 of his 14 points on the night in the quarter.

Metzka hit the mark early in the fourth quarter on a fadeaway jumper. Shortly after, Metzka gave his mom a hug who was standing on the corner of the court.

Ronnie Leonard led the way for Struthers with 18 points while Luke Barker had 11 to go with Mezka’s 14.

For Howland, Gabe Badea had 15 points and Jordan Sperling added 13.

Struthers moves to 20-0 on the season.