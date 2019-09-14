BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers rolled past West Branch 32-12 at Clinton Heacock Stadium Friday night.
Adrian Brown amassed 221 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win for the Wildcats.
Tyrese Hawkins added 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the win for Struthers.
Hawkins and Giovani Farina recorded interceptions on defense for the Wildcats.
West Branch’s Brock Hillyer completed 14-22 passes for 143 yards and two total touchdowns. Reece Berger rushed for 71 yards in the loss for the Warriors.
Struthers improves to 3-0 on the season. West Branch drops to 0-3 on the campaign.
Watch: Struthers rolls past West Branch for 2nd win
The Wildcats are now 2-1 on the season after Struthers topped West Branch
BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers rolled past West Branch 32-12 at Clinton Heacock Stadium Friday night.