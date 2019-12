The Wildcats outscored Kennedy 21-4 in the first quarter en route to a 77-56 win Saturday night

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team tipped off their season in style with a 77-56 win over Warren JFK Saturday at the Struthers Fieldhouse.

The Wildcats used a fast start and led 21-4 after the first quarter.

Trey Metzka led the way for Struthers with a game-high 22 points, while Carson Ryan had 16 and Brandon Washington finished with 15 points for the Wildcats.

Gabe Green had a strong shooting performance with five three-pointers with 21 points for Kennedy.