Struthers High School introduces new head football coach

The Struthers School Board unanimously approved John Bayuk as the new head football coach at Struthers on Thursday

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers School Board unanimously approved John Bayuk as the new head football coach at Struthers on Thursday.

Bayuk is a 2007 graduate of Hubbard High School, and the son of Warren JFK Head Coach Jeff Bayuk.

Bayuk has spent the last seven years as an assistant at Struthers. He spent the last three years as defensive coordinator and previously coached the secondary with the Wildcats.

Prior to his stint at Struthers, he served as an assistant coach at Campbell Memorial.

Bayuk replaces Curt Kuntz, who was recently hired as an assistant coach with the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.

Bayuk inherits a Struthers program that posted a record of 6-5 with a trip to the playoffs.