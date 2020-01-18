WATCH: Still perfect! Maplewood girls now 15-0 following win over Lakeview

After being tied at halftime, the Rockets pulled away for a 46-33 win to keep their perfect record intact

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Maplewood girls basketball team defeated Lakeview, 46-33 Saturday in a non-conference battle at Lakeview High School.

It was a back-and-forth game early, as the Bulldogs hit a three-pointer late in the second quarter to tie the game at 21 at halftime.

But the Rockets came out firing in the 3rd quarter, quickly building a lead they would not give up. Baylie Starcher led the charge with 12 points, Hannah Gaylog added 11 points of her own.

With the win, Maplewood improves to 15-0 on the season.

Watch the video for highlights and reaction from the Rockets’ big win Saturday.