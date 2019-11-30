WATCH: Steelers strike: Farrell’s Raver opens scoring with a long touchdown run

Watch the video to see Farrell's Raymond Raver find the endzone on a 55-yard touchdown run.

WEXFORD, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell got on the board first in the PIAA Class A Western Final.

Raymond Raver ripped off a 55-yard touchdown run to give the Steelers the early lead at North Allegheny High School.

Watch the video to see the long scoring scamper.

