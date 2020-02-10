WATCH: Starting 5 contenders join the 1,000 point club

Watch the video to see which high school basketball players caught our attention this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were at least three new players ushered into the 1,000 career point club this past week from here in the Valley. Bristol senior Matt Church, Southern Local senior Cam Grodhaus, and South Range junior Izzy Lamparty all reached the milestone.

This year marks the 11th season for the WKBN Starting 5, sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College and B&R Wholesale Tire and Wheel.