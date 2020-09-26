Watch: Springfield’s Tindell puts six on the board in opening seconds

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The unbeaten Springfield Tigers (4-0) came into this week’s matchup against Waterloo (0-4) with quite a bit of momentum.

So much so, that the Tigers wasted absolutely no time at all getting on the board Friday night.

Watch the video above to see Austin Tindell take the opening kickoff 70 yards to the house.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.