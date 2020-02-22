WATCH: Springfield’s Ohlin scores 1,000th career point on WKBN Game of the Week

Springfield Senior Evan Ohlin reached a major career milestone Friday night, scoring his 1,000th career point in an 82-47 win over LaBrae.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Senior Evan Ohlin reached a major career milestone Friday night, scoring his 1,000th career point in an 82-47 win over LaBrae.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Ohlin finished with a game-high 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in the victory for the Tigers.

Springfield now enters tournament play having won nine straight games. The Tigers improve to 16-6 overall on the season. The Tigers are the #2 seed in the Salem District, and will return to action on February 28th against the winner of Crestview/St. Thomas Aquinas.