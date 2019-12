Springfield's Evan Ohlin beat the buzzer Friday night at the end of the third quarter to give the Tigers the lead

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s Evan Ohlin drained a shot from just past the midcourt stripe at the end of the third quarter against McDonald Friday night.

The 3 gave the Tigers a 44-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

But, Springfield could not keep the lead and lost to the Blue Devils 64-60.

Ohlin finished the game with 15 points in the loss.