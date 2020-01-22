WATCH: Springfield’s Drew Clark nets 1,000th career point

After being congratulated by his teammates and coaches, the senior standout went into the crowd to share the moment with his family

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s Drew Clark scored his 1,000th career point in a 59-51 loss to Poland Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to see the emotional moment for the senior standout.

The milestone came in the fourth quarter on a three-pointer from the corner in the second half.

After being congratulated by his teammates and coaches, Clark went into the stands to share the moment with his family.

Clark finished with a game-high 28 points on the night for the Tigers.

Springfield drops to 7-6 overall on the season.