Clayton Medvec set up the first score for Springfield with his moves on Friday night

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers drew first blood tonight with the help of senior Clayton Medvec.

Springfield’s Beau Brungard found Medvec who did the rest — watch his moves in the video above as he avoids the Blue Devil defenders and crosses the field for 55-yards.

This play set up a Springfield TD, putting the Tigers on the board 7-0.