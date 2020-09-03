Watch: Springfield tops first edition of WKBN Power Rankings

Every Wednesday WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the Top Ten high school football teams from here in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2019 State Runner-Up Springfield Tigers top the first edition of our WKBN Power Rankings.

Watch the video above to find out who else made the top ten this week!

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top ten high school football teams from here in the Valley.

This includes the 56 local teams from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

These are the teams we believe will contend for a conference championship this season and will compete for a chance to play in Week 11 of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs.