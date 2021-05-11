WATCH: Springfield talks about big win over Ursuline, upcoming district tournament

Springfield will enter tournament play as the 5-seed and could see Ursuline if both teams make it to the district final

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield belted out 11 runs on Tuesday to get the win over Ursuline in what could be a Division III tournament preview.

Watch the video above to hear from the Tigers about their win and what is next for the team.

Both teams are in the OHSAA Division III Struthers District in the upcoming tournament.

If both teams make it to the District Final, it will be a rematch of Tuesday night’s game.

The Tigers are 17-4 on the season and enter the district tournament as the 5-seed.

They will open tournament play against the winner of the Southeast/Jefferson game on May 20.

Ursuline enters the tournament as the 8-seed and will take on Crestwood on May 17.