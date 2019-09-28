Watch: Springfield stomps Waterloo

Springfield scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers dominated the Waterloo Vikings Friday night, winning by the score of 51-0.

The Tigers (5-0) host Jackson Milton next Friday while Waterloo (1-4) hosts McDonald.

