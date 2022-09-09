NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the second quarter, the Springfield Tigers make a comeback and take the lead 15-16 at home against Lowellville.
Tigers’ QB Kolten Ruark throws a long pass to senior Nick Gardner.
Gardner runs the ball, beats out three defenders and takes the ball into the end zone for the touchdown.
The Tigers take the lead late in the first half.
