Watch: Springfield receiver dodges eight tackles in route to the end zone

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield brought its ‘A’ game in a battle of undefeated teams against Lowellville Friday night.

One play that may contend for ‘Play of the Year’ happened in the second quarter. Beau Brungard connected with Garrett Walker for a 60 yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 14-0 in the game, dodging (at least?) eight Rocket tacklers along the way.

Watch the video above to see the amazing play.

