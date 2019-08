David Duvall scored a touchdown in overtime that gave Springfield the win over South Range

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield came from 17-10 down at half to upend South Range on the opening night of the season for the two teams 23-20 in overtime.

David Duvall scored the game-winning touchdown from four-yards out which gave the Tigers the win.

The win moves the Tigers to 1-0 on the season as the Raiders fall to 0-1.

Springfield has a date with Brookfield next week on the road.

South Range welcomes Crestview to town next Friday.