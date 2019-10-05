Watch: Springfield offense stays hot, Tigers remain perfect

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers fell behind 8-0 to Jackson-Milton in the first quarter Friday night, the first points the Tigers defense had given up in four weeks. The offense then racked up 49 straight to cap a 49-8 victory for Springfield.

The Tigers move to 6-0 on the season and came into the game ranked #1 in their Region and #2 in the WKBN Power Rankings.

Watch the video above to see the highlights.

